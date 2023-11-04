Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 3,150 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,091,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $349,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,419.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,659,811. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

