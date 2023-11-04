Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 100.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,227 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 990.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 41.9% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $51.48 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.