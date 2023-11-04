Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th.

Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CIVB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.