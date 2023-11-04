CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.30 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, September 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLSK

CleanSpark Price Performance

CleanSpark stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 73.22%. The company had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 31,612.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 907.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,954 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 929,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.