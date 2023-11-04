Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Clearwater Paper from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Clearwater Paper from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 0.1 %

CLW stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $589.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.09. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 6.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 11.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 18,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 81.2% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

