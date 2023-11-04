Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Clearway Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CWEN opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.86) EPS. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.3964 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $94,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

