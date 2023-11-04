Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.

Clipper Realty has a payout ratio of 95.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Clipper Realty Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.12. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLPR. Raymond James upped their target price on Clipper Realty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clipper Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Clipper Realty by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Clipper Realty by 32.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Articles

