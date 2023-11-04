Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.96.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET opened at $64.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $76.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 20,307 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,325,234.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at $412,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 20,307 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,325,234.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at $412,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $197,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,921 shares of company stock worth $36,435,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 172.1% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

