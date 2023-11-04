Coastline Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,588,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $19,168,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 15,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $214.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

