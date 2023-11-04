Coastline Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $454,518,000 after acquiring an additional 97,425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,746 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,403 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $133.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.11 and a 200 day moving average of $133.22. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DGX

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.