Coastline Trust Co Decreases Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,610 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,610 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 49.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

