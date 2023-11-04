Coastline Trust Co Decreases Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in DaVita were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in DaVita by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 37.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVA opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.68. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

