Coastline Trust Co Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock opened at $139.75 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.84 and a 1 year high of $155.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.25. The firm has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

