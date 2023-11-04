Coastline Trust Co Has $1.14 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.39.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

