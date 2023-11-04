Coastline Trust Co Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $150.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day moving average of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.90 and a 1-year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

