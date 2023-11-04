Coastline Trust Co Has $772,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 119,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Intel by 43.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 39,537 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 92.8% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a PE ratio of -95.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.