Coastline Trust Co Lowers Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,853,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,135,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,032.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,095.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,253.63. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,434.43.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

