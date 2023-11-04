Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,230,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,602,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $151.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.76. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

