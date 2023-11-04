Coastline Trust Co Purchases Shares of 4,448 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $3,044,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,041,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,604,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $3,044,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,041,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,604,639.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 666,686 shares of company stock valued at $139,815,737. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $207.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.34. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $201.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.