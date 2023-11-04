Coastline Trust Co Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Shares of BA opened at $195.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.83. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $154.49 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

