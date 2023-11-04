Coastline Trust Co Sells 2,670 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,246,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after buying an additional 799,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,351,000 after buying an additional 696,101 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2,181.4% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 667,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after buying an additional 638,222 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $57.52.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

