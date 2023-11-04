Coastline Trust Co Sells 3,266 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period.

JHMM stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

