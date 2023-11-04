Coastline Trust Co Sells 440 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 2.0 %

DGX stock opened at $133.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.22.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

