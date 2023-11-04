Coastline Trust Co Sells 698 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $77.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

