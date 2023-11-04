Coastline Trust Co Sells 755 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 876.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 175,627 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $185.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $242.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.23 and its 200 day moving average is $184.74.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

