Coastline Trust Co Sells 910 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Henry Schein by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 907,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 39.5% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 124.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 496,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,304,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 58,037.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

