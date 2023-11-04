Coastline Trust Co Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $99,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,741.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,741.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,188 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $129.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.