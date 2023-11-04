Coastline Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 99.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 298.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

IVOO stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.91. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.