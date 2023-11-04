Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Codexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. Codexis has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after buying an additional 553,346 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,140,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,899,000 after acquiring an additional 231,872 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after acquiring an additional 168,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,801,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 137,425 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

