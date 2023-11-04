Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of CBD opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.76.

Get Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 80.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.