Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.60 to $10.30 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 3.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $8.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 120.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 154,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 84,447 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,436,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,772 shares during the period.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

