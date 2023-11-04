Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFLT. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.12.

Get Confluent alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CFLT

Confluent Trading Up 9.0 %

Confluent stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Confluent has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $25,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,027 shares of company stock worth $16,989,244 over the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.