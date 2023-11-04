Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average of $91.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

