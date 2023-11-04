Contrasting PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) & Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS)

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) and Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PowerSchool and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerSchool $630.68 million 6.48 -$20.79 million ($0.13) -156.15 Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerSchool.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

65.3% of PowerSchool shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of PowerSchool shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PowerSchool and Net Medical Xpress Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerSchool 0 1 10 0 2.91 Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

PowerSchool presently has a consensus target price of $27.55, indicating a potential upside of 35.69%. Given PowerSchool’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PowerSchool is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

PowerSchool has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PowerSchool and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerSchool -2.92% 7.17% 3.52% Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PowerSchool beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics. The company serves state departments of education, public school districts, charter schools, independent schools, virtual schools, and others. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals, and other medical facilities. It provides services in the areas, such as teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare, and telenephrology. The company offers a Telemed telemedicine platform, a system used to build a customized telemedicine management system for clients; digital paper, development engine, single pane of glass software, FDA cleared image viewers, and integration connectivity with approximately 43 hospitals based EMR systems; and telemedicine video conferencing equipment and USB clinical tools. It also provides physicians; administrative services, such as credentialing, program management, and call center management; and integration services, including electronic prescription software, prior authorization software, laboratory and malpractice insurance, large scale provider scheduling, medical translation, and rounding services. In addition, the company offers staffing and recruiting services, and diagnostic and clinical services, as well as amazon cloud services. The company was formerly known as New Mexico Software, Inc. and changed its name to Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

