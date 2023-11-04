Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives $44.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Copart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. Copart has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $47.38. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $997.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.91 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Copart by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 163,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Copart by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.