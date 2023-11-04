Corcel (LON:CRCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.59

Shares of Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01), with a volume of 61475046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Corcel Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. The company has a market cap of £8.96 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 100% interest in the WoWo Gap nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea; a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and a 50% interest in the Dempster vanadium project that includes 196 mineral claims covering an area of 40.96 square kilometers located in Yukon, Canada.

