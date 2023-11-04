Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

CORT stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.43. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CORT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $61,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $143,099.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,067.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $61,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,544 shares of company stock worth $3,941,330 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.