Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.51 and last traded at $24.98. Approximately 1,732,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 722,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $50,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $50,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $143,544.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,011.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,330 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

