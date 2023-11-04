Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Core Laboratories updated its Q4 guidance to $0.17-0.23 EPS.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Core Laboratories stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. State of Wyoming grew its position in Core Laboratories by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.