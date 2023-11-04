CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.50

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 373906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

CXW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $463.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.46 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 46,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $482,246.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,530.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 36,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $362,925.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 334,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,478.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 46,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $482,246.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,530.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,032 in the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

