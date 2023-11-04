Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Corteva by 93,588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after buying an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $328,936,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Corteva by 52.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,104 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 92.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,278,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,316 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $68.10. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.16.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

