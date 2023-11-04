Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 239.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $611,688,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $399,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $50.24 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $68.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

