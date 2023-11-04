Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Up 10% Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.87 or 0.00022656 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.93 billion and approximately $136.95 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00034618 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 372,908,551 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

