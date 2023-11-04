Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Reduced by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $560.90 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $577.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

