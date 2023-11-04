Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVE:COV – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Covalon Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of C$6.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Covalon Technologies Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has three proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

