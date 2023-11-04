Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $440.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $381.75.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $443.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 16.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $456.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.00. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $358.00 and a 1 year high of $576.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.81 by ($0.12). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 45.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 5,287 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.24, for a total value of $2,644,768.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,319,756 shares in the company, valued at $660,194,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 5,287 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.24, for a total value of $2,644,768.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,319,756 shares in the company, valued at $660,194,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total transaction of $197,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,424,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,220 shares of company stock worth $10,045,240 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,443,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

