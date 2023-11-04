Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $2.69 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

