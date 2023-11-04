Creditcoin Price Tops $0.16 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $44.21 million and $23.48 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 282,712,767 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

