Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Lowered to $22.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Get Criteo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRTO

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. Criteo has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $240.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.98 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,962,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,962,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,536 shares of company stock worth $848,814 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Criteo by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Criteo by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Criteo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Criteo by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 70,173 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.