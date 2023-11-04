Critical Survey: Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) versus Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW)

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) and Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Groupon and Sun Pacific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $599.09 million 0.76 -$237.61 million ($5.04) -2.88 Sun Pacific N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sun Pacific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Groupon.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon -28.22% -523.08% -10.15% Sun Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Groupon and Sun Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 2 1 1 0 1.75 Sun Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Groupon currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.18%. Given Groupon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Groupon is more favorable than Sun Pacific.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Groupon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Groupon beats Sun Pacific on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Sun Pacific

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, government, and other contracting services. In addition, the company engages in waste to energy business. Sun Pacific Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Manalapan, New Jersey.

